Crown Princess Mary enjoys family outing at the zoo with Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine

Crown Princess Mary brought her youngest children to her latest royal engagement on Wednesday.

The Danish royal was joined by her 11-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, as they visited Copenhagen Zoo.

Crown Princess Mary looked elegant in a navy checked coat from British retailer, Hobbs, and a high neck burgundy jumper for her outing, accessorising with a fedora-style hat. Meanwhile, royal siblings Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine wrapped up against the February chill in puffer jackets and beanie hats.

The royals were pictured feeding the penguins and viewing the kangaroo enclosure at the zoo. Crown Princess Mary made the visit to a new facility dedicated to Australian animals, named in her honour and in celebration of her 50th birthday on Saturday.

Their outing comes the day after the royal visited the Koldinghus to open the exhibition "Mary and the Crown Princesses".

The royals had fun feeding the penguins

The Danish royal court has also shared some stunning new portraits of Crown Princess Mary with her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, ahead of her milestone birthday.

The photographs show the royal wearing an ice blue embellished gown by Lasse Spangenberg Copenhagen, with the glittering Ruby Parure tiara and its matching earrings, bracelet, a brooch and a ring.

Crown Princess Mary is patron of Copenhagen Zoo

Mary, who was born in Hobart, Tasmania in 1972, married Crown Prince Frederik in May 2004. As well as twins Vincent and Josephine, the couple also share two elder children, Prince Christian, 16, and Princess Isabella, 14.

A gala dinner to mark the crown princess' 50th birthday had been due to take place at Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen on 4 February, but this has been postponed amid the current health situation with the pandemic.

The palace has said that Crown Princess Mary will spend her special day on Saturday privately.

