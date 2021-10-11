Zara Tindall's new fashion campaign revealed - and she looks incredible

Zara Tindall always looks dazzling, whether she's dressed up or down. The Queen's granddaughter loves fashion and we enjoy seeing what outfits she comes up with when she heads to public events.

That being said, the equestrian-loving royal loves being outdoors best of all, so you can imagine our excitement to discover the mother-of-three is the continuing face of British heritage brand Musto clothing.

The images are gorgeous. Shot outdoors, Zara can be seen posing in their outwear staples in a variety of colours. With her hair up and sporting minimal makeup, she looked fresh and glowing.

The collaboration coincides with the brand's new Autumn Winter 2021 collection for adventures on land and on the water. The collection features new designs and offers classic, stylish and quintessentially British outdoor wear for every occasion.

Speaking about the partnership, Zara explained: "I have been wearing Musto since childhood and I’m so excited to continue in my role as a Musto ambassador by being part of their autumn winter 2021 campaign. Musto’s classic designs and technical knowledge are the reasons why it is one of my go-to brands.. Whether I’m walking in the countryside or taking care of my horses, I know I’ll be ready to take on the worst British weather can throw at me and look smart while doing it."

Zara looked incredible decked out in Musto clothing

Nick Houchin, Musto’s head of marketing, also commented: “Musto garments are an antidote to fast fashion – the clothes are ultra-durable and built to last. With all of us spending more time adventuring outdoors, people are looking for clothes that will see them through many winters to come. Whether exploring the coast, countryside or city, the new Autumn Winter 2021 collection has something for everyone, and we are confident that these garments will keep you protected from the worst of British weather."

