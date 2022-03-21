Zara Tindall's figure-flattering wardrobe secret revealed - we're obsessed

Zara Tindall was absolutely the queen of Cheltenham last week when it came to her stylish wardrobe! The daughter of Princess Anne positively dazzled at the famous horse event and we loved seeing what she rocked each day.

Dressing for the Cheltenham Festival is a little different to Ascot. Because it takes place in the winter, it is much colder so the vibe tends to be slightly more relaxed.

According to The Jockey Club: "As we race largely during the winter months, the weather can be unpredictable, so we would advise you to dress accordingly. At the festival, many ladies wear hats, but we recommend you have the weather as well as fashion in mind. Gentlemen usually wear a suit or similar in the Club Enclosure and in restaurants and hospitality facilities."

Mother-of-three Zara totally topped this brief, wearing a variety of clothes that really suited her figure. Styled by Annie Miall, we couldn't help but notice the blonde royal rocked an array of dazzling coats, and each one was fastened with a waist cinching belt, which expertley showed off her tiny waist, giving her a fabulous streamlined shape. Genius!

On Friday, the 40-year-old went to the festival with her father, Captain Mark Phillips, who was married to Princess Anne for almost two decades before they divorced in 1992. The pair were photographed smiling as they made their way around the Gloucestershire racecourse on Gold Cup Day.

Zara looked stunning wearing Laura Green London

The equestrian – who is an Olympic silver medallist – attended every day of this year's festival and was pictured at various points throughout the week alongside her mother, Princess Anne, brother Peter Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall.

The royal wowed in a Karen Millen dress coat

On Thursday, former rugby player Mike opened up about his and his wife's love for Cheltenham.

He told Gloucestershire Live's Janet Hughes: “It’s just a great four days where everyone lets their hair down and enjoys themselves, and we get to enjoy some first class sport. It’s the best four days of jump racing in the calendar and it’s in a beautiful setting.”

