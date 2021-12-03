Zara Tindall stuns in a series of new looks for exciting photoshoot

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall looked absolutely stunning in a series of new looks from an exciting photoshoot for the Magic Millions event in Australia.

In pictures published by Courier Mail, the royal could be seen posing at a horse stable next to her husband, Mike Tindall, in a floral mini dress by Zimmermann. The 'Tempo' belted linen dress featured the most beautiful print, and Zara styled it with a pair of pointed nude heels.

The 40-year-old could also be seen wearing another showstopping frock by Rebecca Vallance, which had a bold yellow print, high collar neckline and tie-waist belt. Zara posed next to a white horse in a field filled with autumnal leaves.

The Magic Millions event is set to take place next year, and both Zara and Mike Tindall are ambassadors.

The royal always impresses with her fashion, and last month she looked elegant as ever as she attended the Cheltenham Festival. Zara wrapped up warm in a grey tweed coat that ran down past her knees.

The gorgeous number featured a button-up fastening, statement pockets and a slit above the knees. She paired it with smart trousers, knee-high boots and a pink headband. The mother-of-three was also carrying her mini Windsor bag, which she is often spotted at events with.

She seemed to have a great day during her second outing at the Festival, as she was pictured laughing with other attendees.

Zara Tindall looked so chic at the event

The day before, the Queen's granddaughter dressed in a chic navy coat, which featured a funnel neck, double-breasted buttons and a flared waist.

Alongside her sophisticated trousers and boots, Zara added a matching navy hat with floral decoration. She sported minimal makeup, including a pale pink lip, and kept most of her hair under her hat, with some loose strands flowing naturally around her face.

