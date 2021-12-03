﻿
zara-tindall

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall stuns in a series of new looks for exciting photoshoot

Zara Tindall looked so sophisticated!

Zara Tindall looked absolutely stunning in a series of new looks from an exciting photoshoot for the Magic Millions event in Australia.

RELATED: Zara Tindall dazzles in leather mini shorts as she and Mike celebrate Storm Keating's 40th birthday

In pictures published by Courier Mail, the royal could be seen posing at a horse stable next to her husband, Mike Tindall, in a floral mini dress by Zimmermann. The 'Tempo' belted linen dress featured the most beautiful print, and Zara styled it with a pair of pointed nude heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall's love story

The 40-year-old could also be seen wearing another showstopping frock by Rebecca Vallance, which had a bold yellow print, high collar neckline and tie-waist belt. Zara posed next to a white horse in a field filled with autumnal leaves.

MORE: Zara Tindall's new fashion campaign revealed - and she looks incredible

The Magic Millions event is set to take place next year, and both Zara and Mike Tindall are ambassadors.

zimmermann-floral-dress

Zimmermann Tempo Dress, £675, Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW

The royal always impresses with her fashion, and last month she looked elegant as ever as she attended the Cheltenham Festival. Zara wrapped up warm in a grey tweed coat that ran down past her knees.

rebecca-dress

Rebecca Vallance Limoncello Dress, £472, Farfetch

SHOP NOW

The gorgeous number featured a button-up fastening, statement pockets and a slit above the knees. She paired it with smart trousers, knee-high boots and a pink headband. The mother-of-three was also carrying her mini Windsor bag, which she is often spotted at events with.

She seemed to have a great day during her second outing at the Festival, as she was pictured laughing with other attendees.

zara-tindall-laughing

Zara Tindall looked so chic at the event

The day before, the Queen's granddaughter dressed in a chic navy coat, which featured a funnel neck, double-breasted buttons and a flared waist.

Alongside her sophisticated trousers and boots, Zara added a matching navy hat with floral decoration. She sported minimal makeup, including a pale pink lip, and kept most of her hair under her hat, with some loose strands flowing naturally around her face.

DISCOVER: Zara Tindall's daily diet: the royal athlete's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about zara tindall

More news

﻿
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back