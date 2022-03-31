Princess Beatrice is one of the most fashionable royals, and she always looks spectacular even when she's meeting up with friends.

On Thursday, the royal attended a swanky lunch in celebration of her friend, Alice Naylor-Leland's, birthday, and she looked amazing. Beatrice attended the bash in a baby-blue shirt, with white lining across the collar, which she wore up, and the cuffs. She held a clutch bag close to her chest and accessorised with a ring and a bracelet. She wore her beautiful hair down, with her locks beginning to flow down her back.

WATCH: Princess Beatric looks so fashionable as she announces competition winner

Alice and Beatrice are clearly close friends, as Alice tagged the royal's personal Instagram account, beayork, which is a protected account.

She also got plenty of birthday wishes from the celebrity world including from Reese Witherspoon and Poppy Delevingne.

Earlier this week, Beatrice looked regal and radiant to attend her grandfather Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving - but her daring accessory broke royal tradition.

The royal looked amazing at the event

The royal looked as stylish as ever to arrive at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, recycling her glamorous fitted 'Beatrice' coat dress from Nonoo Lyons and plush velvet heels from Gianvito Rossi.

Complete with striking detail on the shoulders, a gathered waistline and statement bell sleeves, the Princess' figure-flattering dress was the perfect ensemble for the heartfelt occasion.

Yet the most striking element of Beatrice's outfit was an oversized burgundy headband, layered with maroon flowers and an elegant facial veil.

Beatrice always brings her fashion A-game

Much like the wearing of black clothing has long been accepted as the correct etiquette to show mourning at a funeral, facial veils are considered a sign of respect for the deceased and the wearer's loved ones.

Facial veils, or facial netting, are traditionally associated with a gesture of piety, respect, and sorrow, first brought into fashion in the Victorian era.

In royal tradition, black veils are only worn at the funeral of a sovereign, and as such, the Queen, her mother, grandmother Princess Mary and Princess Margaret all appeared in long black veils at King George VI's state funeral in 1952.

Yet as Prince Phillip's service of thanksgiving was neither a funeral, nor was he a sovereign, Princess Beatrice's stylish and sophisticated fashion statement goes against the grain of royal fashion expectations.

