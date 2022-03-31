Sophie Wessex looks so elegant in chic dress for celebratory night out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex cut a seriously elegant figure in a beautiful burgundy dress on Wednesday, marking a poignant moment in her royal career.

READ: The Queen's gift to Sophie Wessex following Prince Philip's memorial service

Countess Sophie has been named as the new Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers, a role previously held by her father-in-law Prince Philip. Looking radiant for the occasion, the 57-year-old royal wore a 'Kamira' plum wool midi dress from Roksanda - a label also loved by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex handles Marylin Monroe moment in New York in style

Sophie's dress was complete with elegant long sleeves, gorgeous ribbed detailing and a natural gathered waistline, highlighting her feminine silhouette.

The wife of Prince Edward teased her sleek blonde hair into a beautiful half-up, half-down style, drawing attention to a set of dainty gold hoop earrings.

MORE: Sophie Wessex puts on ultra glamorous display in sheer dress

SEE: The Countess of Wessex shines in a very stylish white blazer and Victoria Beckham skirt

Sophie looked as stylish as ever to honour her new title

Accessorising with her 'Love the Life Quote Pendant' necklace from Cassandra Goad, Sophie looked immaculate in her burgundy ensemble.

Royal fans were quick to comment on a photo of the Countess' look on a post shared by Instagram account @royalfashionpolice, admiring the royal's unrivalled elegance. "This looks great on her, love the colour, the style. Fab!" wrote one fan, as another agreed: "The colour is great on her."

A third simply wrote: "Amazing," adding a string of heart-eye emojis.

Countess Sophie was appointed Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers by the Queen, who is head of the Armed Forces, with the decision announced the day after Philip's memorial service held at Westminster Abbey.

SHOP SIMILAR: Roksanda cowl-neck midi dress, £495, Selfridges

The Countess is understood to be very honoured to be awarded the honorary title, which Philip held for more than 50 years, since becoming Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps in 1969.

MORE: Sophie Wessex's daring New York wardrobe includes slick power suit

The change in title is likely to be a hugely personal achievement for Sophie, who is following in the footsteps of her father-in-law, with whom she enjoyed a close relationship.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.