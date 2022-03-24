Sophie Wessex puts on ultra glamorous display in sheer dress The wife of Prince Edward looked sensational

The Countess of Wessex, 57, debuted a mesmerising new look on Wednesday to attend the Arab Women of the Year Awards at Jumeirah Carlton Tower Hotel in London.

Countess Sophie has been styling some truly sensational outfits recently, from slick power suits to daring all-leather dresses, and the royal's latest ensemble added yet another show-stopping look to her unparalleled archive.

The wife of Prince Edward donned a gorgeous sheer maxi dress adorned with floral appliques, balloon sleeves, a figure-flattering gathered waistline and elegant scoop neck.

Her striking dress, which came in a berry-red hue, cascaded down to the floor, pooling in elegant ripples past her ankles.

The Countess wore her signature blonde hair in a sophisticated up-do, highlighting her pretty features and statement smokey eye makeup. Sophie added a lashing of mascara, rosy blush and striking plum-coloured lipstick to complement her ballgown.

Sophie looked wonderful in her burgundy ensemble

Amping up the glamour for the Awards, which were hosted by The Bicester Collection in partnership with London Arabia as part of the Collection's Unlock Her Future campaign, Sophie added several dazzling accessories.

The royal wore a pair of striking diamond drop earrings, as well as her favourite Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

It's not the first time this week royal fans have been left in awe of the Countess' ultra-glamorous wardrobe. On Tuesday afternoon, Sophie looked incredible in the sunshine as she paid a visit to the Battalions headquarters in Bulford, Wiltshire.

Sophie looked stunning in her white blazer

Dressing for the weather, the mother-of-two wore a stunning outfit that we can't get enough of. Looking super chic, she sported a white blazer by Altuzarra, and she added a military brooch to her lapel.

She teamed with a peach coloured skirt by Victoria Beckham - one of her favourite designers. Accessorising to perfection, she added Prada nude pumps and carried a classic nude Sophie Habsburg clutch. Amazing!

