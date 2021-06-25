Princess Charlotte's adorable £15 tops revealed - and Kate Middleton buys them in multi-packs

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Charlotte is something of a royal fashion influencer, just like her mum - so no doubt fans will be thrilled to learn that one of her latest outfits features an affordable high street buy.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers have spotted that Charlotte's sweet polka dot top, seen while she made a Father's Day appearance with dad Prince William and brother Prince George on Sunday, was from Next.

The pretty polo top is part of three-pack which costs from just £15 from the brand - though it's sadly already sold out.

WATCH: Prince George and Princess Charlotte help Prince William countdown the race

There is a fun set of bold neon tops still available to shop however, costing £15 for the pack of three.

Charlotte's blue and white polo could be seen underneath her pink Ralph Lauren sweater, and features a scalloped blue trim and slightly puffed shoulders. We can certainly see why mum Kate liked them!

Multi-pack tops, from £15, Next

The young Princess also wore pink Nike trainers and a sweet pair of shorts from Boden.

Duchess Kate likes to buy clothes from a mixture of brands for her children Charlotte, George and Louis, with items from the likes of Sainsbury's, Jojo Maman Bébé and H&M all featuring regularly.

Heart pocket shorts, £21 / $36, Boden

She was even once spotted in Sainsbury's browsing the clothing aisles with her kids, with onlooker Kate Carter telling HELLO!: "She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses, she was dead cute!"

George and Charlotte were seen with Prince William on Father's Day

William, George and Charlotte were pictured at the Father's Day half marathon on the Sandringham Estate on Sunday - appearing to be having lots of fun together as they gathered around a microphone to count down to the start of the race.

In the brief video, William is seen bending down to his children's height and holding out the microphone so that the family could all count down from five together. The royals then clapped and waved as the runners set off on their 13.1-mile race. How sweet is that?

