Princess Beatrice looks sensational in must-see headband at Trooping the Colour

Princess Beatrice looked sensational in the most dazzling headband for the Queen's Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

The royal rocked a beautiful floral dress for the special event as she joined her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to watch the military procession that departs from Buckingham Palace and travels along the Mall to Horse Guards Parade and back again. Keeping a low profile, Beatrice wasn't among the senior royals on the balcony and was instead spotted in the background alongside Meghan Markle.

Beatrice's dress was simple yet chic and boasted a pretty floral print and flirty sleeves in the first look photos, obtained by the MailOnline.

She accessorised with the most over-the-top headband with sparkling embellishment, the perfect accessory to top off her understated look.

Princess Beatrice spotted a sparkling headband

Beatrice wore her hair down loose and kept her makeup simple and natural. Onlookers spotted Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter when she peered out of the window alongside young royals Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall.

Thursday's appearance marks the first time Beatrice has appeared at the special event, which officially kicked off the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday celebrations, since 2019.

Both 2020 and 2021 saw a pared-back Trooping the Colour due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning strict guidelines had to be followed. Beatrice's last Trooping the Colour saw her wearing a stunning pink dress with black lace detail and a floral headpiece by milliner Judy Bentinck.

Beatrice did not join the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the flypast as Her Majesty has chosen to appear with a reduced number of her relatives for the key moment.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: "After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

The iconic Trooping the Colour ceremony has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Over 1,400 officers take part in the Queen's military pageantry, as well as 200 horses and over 400 musicians.

In the past, royal family members including Prince William, Prince Charles and Princess Anne have participated on horseback.

