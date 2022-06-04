How Princess Beatrice, Kate Middleton and more royals paid subtle tribute to the Queen The Queen loves this accessory

The Jubilee weekend so far has seen the likes of Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and the Duchess of Cambridge dress in their finery to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne – but did you spot some of their special tributes?

Despite the fact that Her Majesty was unfortunately missing from the Service of Thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, after suffering from discomfort caused by mobility issues, several members of the royal family ensured they kept her in their thoughts when it came to their carefully curated outfits.

One item they had in common was pearls, which the Queen is known to have sported for many years. The monarch's granddaughter Princess Beatrice rocked a beautiful blue dress by Beulah London with a sweeping skirt, belted waist and a charming button-front featuring the white gemstones.

Princess Beatrice and Sophie Winkleman both wore dresses featuring pearl buttons

In a surprising royal fashion faux pas, Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, also wore the same dress in pink.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton accessorised her yellow coat dress by Emilia Wickstead with a piece of jewellery that belongs to Her Majesty, known as the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings. As well as dazzling baguette diamonds, they are made out of pearls that were a wedding gift to then-Princess Elizabeth and the late Prince Phillip in 1947 – how sweet!

The Duchess of Cambridge accessorised with the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings

Princess Anne similarly wore statement gold and pearl earrings for her appearance at St Paul's Cathedral with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

The day before, the Queen joined the royals for Trooping the Colour, showing off her pretty collection of pearls – including her three-strand necklace and earrings – during her balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty wore her three-strand pearl necklace on Thursday

According to Leslie Field, author of The Queen’s Jewels, there is a symbolic reason she sticks to her traditional jewellery.

"Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years — there has never been a Queen who didn’t wear pearls," Leslie told PEOPLE. "They were rare, beautiful and lustrous and the more you wear them, the more lustrous they become."

Speaking of her three-strand design, which was reportedly a gift from her father, King George VI, she added: "It’s the necklace that she feels is appropriate — she wants to wear pearls every day as her mother and grandmother did before her."

