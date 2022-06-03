We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Countess of Wessex looked fabulous on Friday as she attended the Service of Thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The wife of Prince Edward dressed in a beautiful metallic dress with elegant bell-shaped short sleeves and a bow to the back, teaming the gorgeous outfit with a matching hat.

The royal was accompanied by her husband, her daughter Lady Louise Windsor and her son, James Viscount Severn, for the service, who also dressed up for the occasion.

Sophie's dress is the Alessia Dress in Rose Gold by the label Suzannah, which retails at £2,590.

The Countess looked so elegant in her matching dress and hat

The royal mother-of-two accessorised with a striking gold necklace, some silver drop earrings and a coordinating clutch bag.

She wore her blonde hair in a chic chignon up-do style and went for a natural makeup look, featuring long black lashes and a nude lip shade.

Sophie looked stunning in her metallic dress

Also in attendance at the event were Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Tim Lawrence, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice along with their husbands. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined their fellow royals for the thanksgiving service as they visit from their new home in America.

The back of Sophie's dress was beautiful

The Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's reign was held at London's famous St Paul’s Cathedral, home of Great Paul, the largest church bell in the country, which was rung before the Service.

Guests will hear a new Anthem by Judith Weir, Master of The Queen's Music, that sets to music words from the third Chapter of the Book of Proverbs.

The special service is part of a series of celebrations for Her Majesty between 2 and 5 June, which sees the people of the United Kingdom come together to celebrate the historic milestone. The four days of celebrations include an array of public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.

