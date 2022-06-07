The sad story behind Lilibet's birthday dress chosen by Meghan Markle The dress was by designer Isabel Garreton

Royal fans believe they have identified the sweet baby blue dress worn by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet for her first birthday party, but sadly the company has recently gone out of business.

The dress appears to be an outfit from California-based designer Isabel Garreton, with the sweet style featuring a subtle blue and white zig-zag and smock on the neckline. It comes with a matching bonnet and pants.

"In the coming month we will be closing Isabel Garreton, Inc., the company I founded over 30 years ago with one goal in mind: to provide a dignified work opportunity to underprivileged women through the development of a finely designed and crafted collection of children’s clothing," the company shared with fans in May.

"The staying power of Isabel Garreton as a brand, the number and exclusivity of its loyal customers accumulated over 30 years, presence in the best stores in the country and the absence of debt generated serious interest in the Isabel Garreton brand.

"We entertained offers but decided against selling the brand because it is my name and no interested parties convinced me they would continue the ethical manufacturing approach that has defined who we are."

The company was founded in part to "support the advancement of underprivileged women" and help to break "the cycle of poverty".

On Monday 6 June, Harry and Meghan released a brand new image of their daughter to celebrate her first birthday - a picture taken at her birthday party in London during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In the snap, the young girl wore the blue dress with a white bow in her hair. She has gorgeous ginger hair, similar to her father Harry and older brother Archie.

The picture was taken by close family friend and guest, Misan Harriman, who attended a casual, intimate backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage for Lilibet’s special day.

Lilibet turned one over the weekend

Misan shared another photograph on his own Instagram account which showed Meghan and Lili smiling happily alongside his wife and their two kids.

Captioning the snap he wrote: "It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around."

Baker Claire Ptak from East London’s Violet Bakery created a special cake for Lilibet; Ptak was also responsible for creating The Duke and Duchess’s wedding cake in 2018.

