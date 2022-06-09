Kate Middleton will definitely want this Princess bag from one of her favourite brands

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton is a huge fan of Self-Portrait, and has stepped out in the brand on many occasions. In fact, she re-wore one of her favourite Self-Portrait ensembles at the recent Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace, and as per usual, looked absolutely gorgeous.

Kate Middleton wearing Self-Portrait back in May 2022

Also, it's no secret Kate loves a ladylike handbag, so we think the Duchess will swoon over Self Portrait’s newest accessory - the Bow Bag as modelled by the iconic Naomi Campbell.

The Bow Bag is available in seven colours: black, white, tan, pink, blue, pistachio, and caramel, and it’s embellished with either a crystal-encrusted or hammered gold bow. Stunning! The bag is priced at £350 ($495) and the micro (which is available in six colours) is £250 / $365.

Self-Portrait Bow Bag, £350 / $495, Luisaviaroma

Han Chong, Founder and Creative Director of London based fashion brand Self-Portrait, has collaborated with Renell Medrano, Haley Wollens and Naomi Campbell to pay homage to the 90s with the Bow Bag, which consists of two styles - the Bow Mini and the Bow Micro.

Here's Naomi rocking the Bow Micro in pink...

Naomi Campbell wearing a Self Portrait sequin skirt and crop top

Talking about the launch of the Bow Bag, Han Chong said: "When thinking about how to launch the Bow Bag, I was feeling quite nostalgic and reflective of the past and kept being drawn to the nineties, an era when fashion was sweet yet tough, and heavily influenced by music."

Gushing about Naomi, he added: "Naomi defines not only the era we are paying tribute to through this project, but she represents everything the self-portrait woman stands for - she’s strong, independent, provocative, and always authentically herself."

