Kate Middleton's new star-drop earrings at Top Gun premiere wows fans - and we've found some incredible lookalikes

Wouldn't you just love to have a rummage around Duchess Kate's jewellery collection? The 40-year-old royal knows how to rock a statement earring, whether she's wearing a pair of cheap and cheerful designs from Accessorize, or opting for something a little more regal and expensive.

For the Top Gun movie premiere on 19 May, Kate stepped on to the red carpet looking like the ultimate leading lady. The Roland Mouret dress looked stunning, and the accessories she chose worked perfectly with the dress.

Kate arriving with her husband Prince William to the Top Gun movie premiere in London

Kate's Robinson Pelham Tsar stud star drop earrings were absolutely phenomenal - and a new addition to her earring collection. We predict these will come back time and time again for special events.

A close up shot of Kate Middleton's new Robinson Pelham Tsar drop star drop earrings costing £6,900 / $8,600

Inspired by Kate's starry jewels, we've found some gorgeous styles that are similar in design. From Thomas Sabo to Amazon (yes, really!), reach for the stars and pick your favourite…

Get the royal look for less with the best star drop earrings

Star drop earrings, £11.90 / $13.90, Amazon

Etsy star drop earrings, £49 / $63.92, Etsy

Star drop earrings, £139 / $135, Thomas Sabo

Scream Pretty x Hannah Martin star drop earrings, £65, Scream Pretty

If you want to see more of Kate's impressive jewels over the years, check out this video featuring some of her most gorgeous pieces.

