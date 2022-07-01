Loved Meghan Markle's topaz earrings? We've found a pretty lookalike pair on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle caused a huge stir when she was first spotted in the most gorgeous pair of blue earrings back in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex wowed royal fans at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club as she watched her husband Prince Harry play in the Sentebale Polo Cup.

Meghan's earrings of choice were the cushion cut studs by one of her favourite jewellery brands, Birks. The Canadian jeweller's 'Bee Chic' studs retail at $440 online and are a glamorous addition to any jewellery box.

Meghan looked gorgeous in her Birks topaz earrings

But if you fancy trying a less expensive alternative, then Amazon has come to the rescue with a strikingly similar pair of silver-plated topaz stud earrings, for just £6.99 ($11.49).

Philip Jones Silver-Plated Blue Topaz Stud Earrings, £6.99 / $11.49, Amazon

For just under £7, you can have your own 'Meghan approved' piece of jewellery. The stud earrings are sterling silver-plated and set with topaz-blue Zircondia crystals.

Amazon shoppers have good things to say about these 'Meghan-inspired' jewels, with the overall rating an impressive 4.7 stars out of five.

"The earrings are lovely, exactly as pictured and described. They'll make a brilliant present, comes with all gift packaging etc. Great," wrote one shopper.

Meghan Markle's topaz Birks earrings

Although Meghan was born in July, blue Topaz is the birthstone of December and is said to be a stone of peacefulness, ideal for meditation and calming emotions.

Blue jewellery is something that the Duchess loves to wear – her most memorable piece is the blue aquamarine ring that she wore to the evening reception of her wedding to Prince Harry at Frogmore House.

The emerald cut ring, which was created by Asprey in 1997, once belonged to Princess Diana and features the bold aquamarine stone surrounded by small solitaire diamonds, set in 24-carat yellow gold.

