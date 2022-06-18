Meghan Markle's sold-out Club Monaco dress is back in a chic new version for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle is the queen of the little black dress – and we’ve just spotted a revamped version one of her sold-out favorites.

We loved the Club Monaco sleeveless summer LBD with side button details the Duchess of Sussex wore in Melbourne during the 2018 Royal Visit to Australia.

While that dress has long been sold out, we were thrilled to spot that Club Monaco has just released a similar version of the look for summer 2022!

Just like Meghan’s original look, this black dress is a sleek midi length and has buttons down the side. It's updated for the season in a breezy linen fabric and on-trend apron style with square neckline.

Side Button Linen Dress, also in beige, $229, Club Monaco

The dress isn't yet available in the UK - just the US and Canada - but keep scrolling for some fabulous lookalikes that you can shop to recreate the look, from Karen Millen, Reformation and more.

Button Halter Dress, was £199 now £139 / $238, Karen Millen

Herringbone Button Side Mini Wrap Dress, was £23.99 now £13 / $45, New Look

Kamila Dress with Side Buttons, £150 / $148, Reformation

For the original outing, the Duchess of Sussex opted for eco-friendly $145 'The Point' pointed-toe flats by Rothy’s, and a now sold-out luxe trench coat from Martin Grant which cost around $1,665.

Double Breasted Trench, £59 / $105, Marks & Spencer

'Aria' Eco-friendly pointy toe flats, £69 / $89, Vivaia

We spotted lookalikes at Marks & Spencer and Vivaia, which, like Rothy's, makes shoes out of recycled materials - we're sure Meghan would approve!

