Princess Anne is fashion icon in head-to-toe tartan at family wedding The Princess Royal nailed the royal wedding dress code

The Princess Royal was every inch a style icon to attend the wedding of her former husband's daughter, Stephanie Phillips and her beau William Hosier.

The 71-year-old royal was joined by her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips at St Mary the Virgin Church in Tetbury, fashioning a seriously slick tartan suit dress for the poignant occasion. Rocking a soft orange and cream hue, the Queen's granddaughter certainly stood out amongst the royal guests.

Princess Anne's elegant fitted ensemble featured chic long sleeves, notched lapels, a sophisticated button-down design and midi skirt to complement her svelte silhouette.

The mother-of-two teamed her statement printed dress with brown leather heels, a coordinating brown handbag and stunning cream hat adorned with feathers.

Princess Anne's picture-perfect dress stunned fans - Image Credit: Mark Stewart

Teasing her hair into her signature chignon, the fashion-forward royal was every inch the best-dressed wedding guest at Stephanie and William's nuptials.

Princess Anne is one fashionable member of the British royal family! With a penchant for prints, figure-flattering fits and subtle style influences from her equestrian career, the Queen's only daughter is both unique and iconic in her fashion choices - and she's been influencing trends since before the 1970s.

From wrap dresses to bright colours and even turban style hats, this fashion-forward royal has been on top of the hottest fashion trends before they even took off!

Her new gingham suit is a fabulous addition to her archive, don't you agree? Stephanie and William's wedding was a surprisingly royal affair, despite the family no longer having any official ties with the royals.

Stephanie and William tied the knot at St Mary the Virgin Church - Image Credit: Mark Stewart

Captain Mark Phillips, the Princess Royal's first husband, went on to welcome Stephanie with his second wife, Sandy Pflueger. Stephanie, 24, was every inch a beautiful bride as she tied the knot with William.

Opting for a simple white long-sleeved gown with lace insert detail at the bust, she accessorised with a trailing veil and pearl drop earrings.

