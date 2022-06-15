Princess Anne radiates cool in silver silk at Royal Ascot

Princess Anne has arrived at Royal Ascot to enjoy a second day at the races in Berkshire and the royal has wisely chosen rather different accessories from yesterday to deal with the hot weather.

SHOP: 24 beautiful Ascot-appropriate dresses for a day at the races

The 71-year-old looked was seen deeply engrossed in conversation with her brother Prince Edward in the royal box. The Princess Royal was dressed in a tailored silver silk dress which reflected the sunlight beautifully and she wore a matching hat with a full brim. Anne's pearl necklace, perfectly paired with the navy blue bow detail on her hat, completed the look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

The previous day, Princess Anne accessorized with a dainty taupe-coloured fascinator and wore white gloves to celebrate the first day of the races. However, as the temperatures reach scorching levels, with a heatwave expected by the time Royal Ascot comes to an end on Saturday 18 – ditching the gloves and opting for a full hat just like the Princess Royal will undoubtedly be the trend of the week.

Anne radiant in cool silk with matching hat

Keen racegoers have turned out in their droves to enjoy this second day at the races, and fans greeted the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall as they once again arrived in the lead carriage as they led the royal party in the traditional procession along the course with the master of the Queen's household, Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.

SEE: Princess Anne wows in elegant sage gown at St Paul's Cathedral

SEE MORE: Princess Anne stuns in full suit for poignant event – see photos

Anne with Edward in royal box

The Queen, though a passionate and knowledgeable horse breeder, is not due to make an appearance this Wednesday. It is hoped the 96-year-old monarch is conserving her energy in order to make an appearance later in the week, however.

Sophie delightful blue

The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited the event again today, following closely behind Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, who travelled in another carriage. Sophie looked bright and cheerful in a blue frilled dress with a matching blue hat featuring dramatic floral accents she chatted animatedly with Princess Beatrice.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.