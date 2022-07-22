Kate Middleton’s favourite swimwear styles: From M&S to Melissa Odabash

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton is the poster girl for the chicest summer style – this woman knows the power of a great floral dress or broderie Anglaise midi. So, it’s no wonder that we’re following in her espadrille-clad footsteps when it comes to the Duchess of Cambridge’s swimwear too.

Duchess Kate has previously been pictured in gorgeous bikinis by celebrity-favourite Melissa Odabash and French Connection, but many of her other beloved fashion brands carry swimwear lines too.

Kate showcased her timeless summer style in the Bahamas

From her high street favourites M&S and Boden to the designer labels she wears for royal engagements, these are the Kate Middleton-inspired bikinis and swimsuits we’re packing for our summer holidays, staycations and stocking up for those winter sun breaks we'll definitely be booking.

Melissa Odabash Swimwear

Swimwear stalwart Melissa Odabash is rumoured to be the one swimwear label Kate Middleton definitely wears, and it’s a favourite among the likes of Amanda Holden and Christine Lampard too.

Kate loves a white bikini, and this halter neck style is spot on for running around after Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

Melissa Odabash Halter Neck Bikini Top, £115, and matching briefs, £115, Matches Fashion

French Connection Swimwear

Another swimwear brand Kate has been snapped wearing is French Connection, and we’re all over this sunny yellow textured swimsuit.

The universally flattering style will suit most figures and who can resist a bright shade for summer?

French Connection Swimsuit, £30, ASOS

Boden Swimwear

The Duchess loves to champion the British high street and Boden is one of her go-tos. From its pretty blouses to cute cardigans, Boden’s swimwear range is second to none. How spot on for Kate is this sculpting and stylish polka dot swimsuit?

V-Neck Swimsuit, £75, Boden

Alessandra Rich Swimwear

Their polka dot dresses have become Duchess Kate’s 2022 uniform, but who knew the designer label made swimwear? Unfortunately, they don’t come in polka dot but metallics, check prints, and classic navy too.

Alessandra Rich Floral Bikini Set, £287, Farfetch

M&S Swimwear

From Kate’s sell-out pink trouser suit to those classic trainers she snapped up, Kate is a big M&S advocate.

M&S has a brilliantly extensive swimwear range, including swimsuits, bikinis, tankinis, rash tops, and more in florals, gingham, stripes, and plain and animal print.

Ribbed Animal Print Swimsuit, £25, Marks & Spencer

Faithfull The Brand Swimwear

Faithfull The Brand’s floral dresses are synonymous with the Duchess and summer, so it’s only fitting that she’d love their floral swimsuits and bikinis too.

Izzi Floral Bikini Top, £85, and matching briefs, 85, Harvey Nichols

& Other Stories Swimwear

You better believe we rushed out to buy a pair of & Other Stories’ Favourite Cut jeans after Kate wore a pair. And the store’s swimwear is equally as cool, including this cute shell print bikini.

Shell Print Bikini Top, £29, and matching briefs, £27, & Other Stories

Self Portrait Swimwear

The London-based label has been a hit with the Duchess for years, with Kate first wearing a white dress from the brand to a film premiere in 2016 and more recently, a mint tea dress in the Bahamas – the same shade as this sexy cut-out swimsuit from the British designer.

Cut-Out Swimsuit, £220, Fenwick

Accessorize Swimwear

The mother of three always causes a frenzy when she wears a pair of affordable Accessorize earrings and their swimwear is just as chic and purse-friendly too.

As well as classic styles, you’ll find trendy ribbed swimsuits, crochet bikinis, and scallop-edged one-pieces – we think Kate would look fabulous in this khaki design.

Scallop Swimsuit, £37, Accessorize

Emilia Wickstead Swimwear

Famed for its occasion wear and tailored dresses, Emilia Wickstead also does swimwear – and we’re hedging a bet that Kate, who wears the designer’s dresses to royal engagements, will be adding this one-piece to her holiday wardrobe.

Emilia Wickstead Floral Swimsuit, £237, My Theresa

