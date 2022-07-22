Kate Middleton's fave New Balance trainers just got a Meghan Markle twist for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sisters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle might be currently separated by thousands of miles, but two of their respective favourite fashion labels have been collaborating, and we love to see it!

RELATED: New Balance trainers soar in popularity thanks to Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge's go-to trainer brand New Balance has teamed up with one of Meghan’s preferred labels, Staud, for their fifth cool activewear collaboration. But if you want to get your hands on the New Balance x Staud collection, loved by stars from Jennifer Lopez to Katie Holmes, this is your last chance.

MORE:

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both love these trainers – and you will too

These no-show socks are just what you need to wear trainers with dresses this summer

The Duchess of Cambridge is famed for wearing New Balance trainers

New Balance's just-unveiled collection with Staud – which includes everything from trainers to leggings and jackets with a trendy pop of colour and a retro vibe – is its last!

Duchess Meghan is a fan of Staud - here she wears a shirt dress by the label in South Africa with Prince Harry

So we recommend grabbing the best looks from the line as soon as you can.

The New Balance x Staud trainers feature a fun surfer-inspired colour block design for retro 1980s and 1990s vibes.

NB X STAUD XC-72 MULTI, $150, Staud

You might remember that Staud got a major boost when the Duchess of Sussex wore one of its dresses during an official visit to South Africa.

And now the brand's footwear collab with New Balance is such a hot property that the trainers quickly sold out on the US New Balance website.

The look isn't available on the UK NB site, but thankfully we have some fabulous dupes in case you can’t get your hands on (or better said, your feet into!) a similar pair.

RELATED: Royals playing sports, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

Retro colour block trainers - get the look!

Colour block chunky trainers, £45 / $84, River Island

Block Coloured Trainers, £24.99 / $34.99, H&M

Nike Waffle One Trainers, £89.95 / $100, ASOS

Striped runner trainers, £90 now £45 / $65, Boden

We can only wonder if Duchess Kate will add the new New Balance sneakers to her already very cool collection...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.