Kate Middleton's most popular dress to rent revealed - and it costs way less than you think

The Duchess of Cambridge packs a major punch when it comes to influencing style. Any time she wears a particular type of dress, coat, or handbag, the search rate for these items goes through the roof.

And the same can be said for her occasion wear. The Duchess often puts brands on the map and one of those labels has to be The Vampire's Wife. The UK based brand has long been adored by celebrities, but the wife of Prince William has taken their status to another level since wearing their threads.

At over £1,000 for some of their styles, however, it's a bit of an investment, but it's a great way to get that royal look for less is to rent a designer style.

One of Kate's most popular frocks is the green TVW 'Veneration' tiered silk blend lamé dress by the brand and according to By Rotation, the exact style has been rented over 400 times since she wore it.

Kate famously wore a dress by The Vampire's Wife on the royal tour of Ireland

By Rotation has a huge selection of designer styles to choose from, from Kate's mint green Self Portrait dress she rocked on the royal tour of Caribbean, to The Vampire's Wife blue floral ensemble that Jodie Comer wore as Villanelle in BBC's Killing Eve.

Rent the very same dress at By Rotation

The business was founded by Eshita Kabra-Davies in 2019. Her idea was "inspired by a love for fashion that doesn’t weigh on her conscience and with an approach grounded in practicality over indulgence." The entrepreneur initially started the service as a side hustle, after travelling to Rajasthan, India, for her honeymoon, where she witnessed the first-hand effects of textile waste.

Kate wore the brand again on the royal tour of the Caribbean

Since its launch, By Rotation has become the UK's largest fashion rental platform across the UK, and a favourite of fashion A-listers and celebrities.

What's more, Lady Amelia Windsor has been known to use the service and it's so easy to see why; renting out a dress for a special event not only saves you money, but is so much better for the planet, too.

