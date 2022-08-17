Nordstrom Rack has a Meghan Markle style Madewell denim jacket on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’re used to seeing Meghan Markle in both affordable and designer looks – and when she stepped out in Cape Town during a visit to South Africa wearing a $118 Madewell denim jacket, royal fans rushed to shop the style.

If you love the timeless look, you’ll be excited about the Madewell sale at Nordstrom Rack! You can shop jewelry, tops, bags and of course denim - including a jeans jacket a la Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle rocked a Madewell denim jacket and tote for a visit to South Africa

The Madewell Oversize Trucker Jacket, made from premium denim, is currently 30% off, reduced from $128 to $89.97.

Madewell Oversize Trucker Jacket, was $128 now $89.97, Nordstrom Rack

MEGHAN’S BAG: Madewell Medium Canvas Transport tote, $98 / £81, Shopbop

This denim jacket would look fabulous over a floral dress, or you can rock it like Meghan wore hers – with Mother 'The Looker' black skinny jeans , a white shirt and a $98 Madewell Medium Canvas Transport tote.

We love this classic look combo because it’s forever in style – and it’s from a royal-approved brand look that you don’t need a Queen-sized bank account to shop.

