Queen Rania of Jordan's slinky satin two-piece is truly iconic - look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Rania of Jordan is fast becoming the royal whose wardrobe fashion fans covet the most, from her edgy modern stilettos and stunning colour choices to her latest showstopping slinky satin two-piece.

MORE: Royal Style Watch: From Louise Windsor's Reiss dress to Kitty Spencer's Dolce & Gabbana jewels

On Tuesday afternoon the Royal Court unveiled a new portrait of the mum-of-four ahead of her 52nd birthday and Queen Rania looked sublime. She wore a beautiful ochre-gold satin jacquard blouse with matching high-waisted trousers that elongated her statuesque physique. A satin sash tied at the waist showcased Rania's hourglass figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Rania of Jordan's style evolution

Looking the epitome of elegance in Erdem, Rania wore her thick chestnut waves loose over one shoulder and her smoky eye makeup emphasised her beautiful brown eyes. The queen kept her accessories to a minimum and made a striking impression.

Queen Rania is the height of elegance

If you love this modern and sophisticated look you can still head to Matches Fashion and Net-a-Porter where Rania's Hortencia pleated satin-jacquard trousers and matching Willia belted silk-jacquard blouse are in the sale at up to 70% off!

Willia jacquard silk blouse, now £247 / $347, was £825 / $1150, Matches Fashion

SEE: Queen Rania's edgy denim skirt and stilettos look is stunning

MORE: Crown Prince Hussein's fiancée's £26k sparkling engagement gift from royal in-laws

We love these gold satin wide-leg trousers from River Island at just £29 / $54, which go perfectly with the matching gold satin camisole top at £25 / $47.

Gold satin wide-leg trousers, £29 / $54, River Island

Erdem is a designer loved by Duchess Kate who often opts for their pieces such as the brand's pea green coat that she wore to Kew Gardens with Prince William last October.

With Queen Rania's birthday on 31 August and her son Crown Prince Hussein's forthcoming nuptials, fashion fans are keen to see what the royal wears next.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.