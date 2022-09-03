Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden wows in skinny trousers and must-have knit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden stepped out on Friday looking effortlessly chic in a casual daywear look, and royal fans are going crazy for her cosy autumn knit.

Crown Princess Victoria teamed the striped jumper with a pair of white Adidas trainers

The royal wore the collared stripe jumper with navy blue trousers and a pair of Adidas Stan Smith trainers as she attended wreck diving in Stockholm. We think the knit is the ultimate transitional piece as the weather cools down - and thankfully, we’ve found an almost identical lookalike.

Collared jumper, £69.95, Joules

The nautical-inspired knit from Joules features a flattering V-neck and relaxed fit, making it the perfect piece for throwing on throughout the year. The jumper is available in sizes 6-20, and also comes in khaki.

Receiving positive reviews on the Joules site, one happy shopper wrote: “I tried it on and had to have it. I love the colour and the quality so it was impossible to put back.” Another added, “Good quality, great fit, stylish, love it. What’s not to like.”

It’s not just the striped knit that we’re ready to snap up though, Crown Princess Victoria’s trainers are also available to shop.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith trainers, £80, ASOS

Opting for casual accessories to match the daywear look, Crown Princess Victoria rounded off the ensemble with a Longchamp Le Pliage City shopper bag, a pair of Efva Attling cloud earrings, and a silver watch.

In an Instagram post shared by Royal Fashion Police, fans were quick to share their love for the Swedish royal’s latest look. One user wrote: “I need that sweater. Love this casual outfit.” Another added, “I adore the nautical look. Never goes out of style. Victoria looks amazing.”

