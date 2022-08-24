Crown Princess Victoria's serious allergy that impacts royal life It's important that she lets people know about her intolerance

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden always looks the picture of good health, with glowing skin and glossy hair, but it turns out she has to be very careful to avoid triggering a serious allergy.

The Swedish royal is reportedly gluten intolerant, with a royal fan taking to Twitter to share the Crown Princess' allergy. Updating followers on the royal's whereabouts during a royal tour, the Twitter user wrote: "Another photo from Crown Princess Victoria in Uppsala for the Lars Winnerbäck concert last week.

"She stopped at Pedalling Pizza Palace (but didn't get anything due to being gluten intolerant)," the post read.

Gluten intolerance could see Crown Princess Victoria suffer from painful bloating alongside diarrhoea or constipation, as well as feeling fatigued and suffering from brain fog.

When people who are gluten intolerant come into contact with gluten, they are often immediately unwell.

Crown Princess Victoria needs to keep an eye on her diet

There are different levels of intolerance to gluten, with the most serious being coeliac disease, which sees the immune system attack your own tissues when you eat gluten.

It isn't known how serious Crown Princess Victoria's gluten allergy is, but on a day-to-day basis, it is crucial that the 45-year-old avoids gluten. All royal menus will need to be gluten-free, and she will need to inform any restaurants she visits about her allergy, so they can prepare her food away from contaminants.

Crown Princess Victoria could become unwell if she eats gluten

The royal's husband, Prince Daniel of Sweden, has his own health issues – he's reportedly allergic to fur.

