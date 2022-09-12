Why Princess Anne wore Admiral uniform for Queen's coffin procession The Princess Royal was in full Royal Navy ceremonial uniform

Princess Anne was the picture of poise in her full Royal Navy ceremonial uniform as she took part in the sombre procession for the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh on Monday.

MORE: Princess Anne's heartbreaking last curtsy to the Queen – watch

The 72-year-old royal, who is an honorary Rear Admiral, travelled on foot from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral Royal Navy alongside her brothers Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, as well as the new King Charles III. The Queen's daughter looked resplendent in her military attire, proudly displaying her eleven medals.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne's final curtsey to the Queen

Princess Anne's medals explained:

The Princess Royal has been decorated a number of times over the years.

DISCOVER: Which members of the royal family are still at Balmoral?

The Princess is patron of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity as well as being Commodore-in-Chief for Portsmouth. Although she hasn't actually served in the military like her brothers Charles and Andrew, she is an honorary Rear Admiral.

Princess Anne pictured with King Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward

She carries out hundreds of engagements with her military patronages and affiliations every year and usually tops the hardest working royal list.

Princess Anne's full-sized medals are as follows: the Queen's Service Order, the Coronation Medal, the Silver Jubilee Medal, the Golden Jubilee Medal, the Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Platinum Jubilee Medal, the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal (Royal Navy), the Canadian Forces Decoration, Order of St John Service Medal, and the New Zealand 1990 Medal.

The Princess Royal proudly displayed her medals

She also sported a thistle sash and thistle star, representing the Order of the Thistle, the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland.

MORE: Princess Anne to remain by Queen's side for journey back to London

Following the procession, Her Majesty's coffin will Rest for 24 hours, with members of the public able to pay their respects inside the cathedral from 5pm.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.