Zara Tindall looks striking in coat dress at Queen's funeral The Queen's eldest granddaughter arrived with her husband Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall joined her mother, Princess Anne, at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning wearing a striking but modest all-black ensemble to attend her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.

MORE: The Queen's state funeral: Royal family unite in grief - live updates and photos

The Queen's eldest granddaughter wore a black coat dress paired with a black applique flower headband, perfectly contrasting with her light blonde hair which she wore in an elegant updo. The royal also wore a pair of simple pearl earrings offsetting her look beautifully.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara Tindall clearly moved as she sees floral tributes at Balmoral

Zara arrived at the Abbey accompanied by her husband Mike Tindall and was joined by other members of the royal family including her cousins Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Eugenie. Zara's choice of black coat dress and pointed court shoes was perfectly appropriate for the momentous and emotional day ahead.

Zara Tindall looked chic in an all-black ensemble

Zara, 41, and her husband Mike, 43, a former England rugby player who was made an MBE in 2007 for his contribution to rugby, entered Westminster Abbey together in front of thousands of onlookers who had gathered to pay their respects.

MORE: Zara Tindall looks effortlessly beautiful in statement hat for moving occasion

DISCOVER: Why royal ladies will wear pearls at the Queen's funeral

Zara and her grandmother had always shared a deep passion for horseracing, and the Olympic Silver medallist had the honour of representing the Queen, alongside her mother the Princess Royal at the Epsom Derby this summer during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.The location of the Queen's state funeral will be particularly poignant for Zara and her cousins. On 29 March 2022, the family gathered to attend the Service of Thanksgiving in celebration of her grandfather Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's life.

MORE: Best books celebrating the Queen's fashion

The royal was pictured arriving with her husband

DISCOVER: Why Princess Anne wore Admiral uniform for Queen's coffin procession

Later this afternoon the Queen's hearse will travel in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle where her husband, Prince Philip was laid to rest.

Never miss a Royal story. Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.