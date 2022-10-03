Radiant Flora Vesterberg stuns in elegant look for exciting new project

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Flora Vesterberg looked as elegant as ever as stepped out for an exciting new project at The Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace.

MORE: The Queen's cousin Flora Vesterberg's heartbreak ahead of wedding anniversary

For its 25th anniversary edition, Asian Art in London commissioned art historian and broadcaster Flora to take part in a video series. The first episode focuses on Japan: Courts and Culture exhibition which features Japanese treasures from the Royal Collection, including objects that her thrice great-grandmother Queen Victoria was given and collected.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Flora Vesterberg rocks fitted dress as she announces exciting new project. Videography: Georgia Rothman

The Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra's granddaughter nailed business chic for the occasion, stepping out in a black midi dress from Jane Atelier with a flattering pencil silhouette. It came complete with a V-neck and cropped sleeves featuring delicate buttons, and it retails for £540 – but only the red colourway is still in stock.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Flora added a gold watch and her sparkling engagement ring from her husband Timothy, with whom she recently marked her second wedding anniversary.

READ: Princess Kate's coat dress has seriously striking detail in new Buckingham Palace photo

RELATED: The Queen's cousin Flora Ogilvy's two weddings were filled with royal nods

Flora opted for a black pencil dress as she discussed Japan: Courts and Culture exhibition

She kept her blonde hair down in shiny waves and wore glowing makeup, including a dewy base and long lashes.

During the video, Flora discussed everything from white and blue painted Japanese Sake bottles gifted to Victoria to landscape photography. Inspired to see it for yourself? The exhibition exploring the relationship between the British and Japanese royal and imperial families is on view until 26 February 2023.

The royal attended the Queen's funeral in a Self Portrait dress

Flora's latest news comes just weeks after she attended Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on 19 September, alongside other members of the royal family. She once again chose black for the sombre occasion at Westminster Abbey, but this time it was Self-Portrait's signature 'Tailored Crepe and Chiffon Midi Dress.'

The belted blazer-style dress features a pleated lace-trimmed skirt, and the ethereal gown is also owned by Princess Beatrice and Princess Kate.

Beatrice wore the exact same version just days before at Westminster Hall, while the Princess of Wales rocked the white colourway at the reception for Hold Still, and again at the Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace this summer.

LOOK: The Queen’s 10 most iconic handbag moments of all time

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.