Princess Beatrice's sassy leather jacket she can't stop wearing

It was Princess Beatrice's 34th birthday on Monday and two of the most important people in her life, her sister, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shared photographs on social media of her in celebration.

It seems that great minds really do think alike - in both of the pictures the pair uploaded, Beatrice was seen wearing a beautiful, super soft yet stylish wardrobe staple; a leather jacket. It's been identified as a number by Valentino, and a past-season buy. You can pick up a jacket just like Beatrice's by the designer brand for around £1000 and over.

The youngest York sister took to Instagram to share a lovely series of photos her sister. She said: "Happy birthday to my special big sissy. Love you so much," Eugenie wrote alongside the post.

Fans were quick to comment on the tribute message, with many wishing Beatrice many happy returns.

Princess Beatrice in her leather jacket with her sister, Princess Eugenie...

Eugenie, 32, shares an incredibly close bond with her sister, Beatrice, with Eugenie proclaiming in an interview with The Telegraph in 2008 that: "Mummy, Bea and I call ourselves 'The Tripod', they are my best friends in the world."

...And in this picture, uploaded by Edoardo, she's wearing the same!

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a touching message for his wife, too.

Just like Beatrice's:

Sharing a photo of the royal looking happy and relaxed during a boat trip, Edoardo penned: "You are the world's best wife. Along with this, you are the best mother in the world. We love you so very much. Happy birthday my darling."

While the Princess likely spent the day in private with her husband and their baby daughter Sienna, members of the royal family usually post birthday tributes to family members on their social media accounts.

