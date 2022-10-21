Zara Tindall looks so elegant in fitted coat as she makes special appearance

Zara Tindall is well-known for her love of horses, and the royal braved the elements to head to Cheltenham Racecourse on Friday.

The daughter of Princess Anne looked so elegant in a striking purple coat that would have kept her warm from the rain, adding a pair of black boots and a black clutch bag to her ensemble. The royal was also sighted with a purple headband, rose watch and carried around a pink umbrella as she attended the Cheltenham Showcase Meeting.

The Cheltenham Showcase is the beginning of the horse racing calendar at the famous race track, and Zara attended the event in her capacity as director of Cheltenham Racecourse.

Friday's event was a very special one, as it focused on how horse racing could be made more sustainable for the future and aimed to trial sustainability initiatives across all aspects of a race day.

Zara's appearance at the race track comes days after the mum-of-three spoke candidly about her three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Zara stunned at the event

The former World and European Eventing champion appeared in a new video for clothing brand Musto, for whom she has modelled their Autumn Winter 2022 Marina Collection.

Speaking about her love of the outdoors, Zara revealed: "I don't do as much sailing now as when I was a kid. We used to do a lot when we were children, but I really want to try and get the kids doing a bit more actually.

"You kind of go in and out of stuff and then when you have kids you go, 'Oh, I must do that with them, I used to do that when I was a kid', and try and let them experience as much as possible. We did a lot of sailing and I sailed at school as well, so I was quite lucky like that."

Zara is the director of Cheltenham Racecourse

When asked about how she'd like to be remembered, the royal said: "I guess I want to be remembered for being hard working and respectful, and loyal and a good mum. Happy, with hopefully a bit of success in there, and to be remembered for influencing the younger generations as well. I think that would be great, too."

Zara also gave an insight into her childhood, recalling: "I definitely remember having a lot of fun and being able to experience a lot of things, and I'm very lucky that my parents were able to do that for us or whatever they were involved in.

"Whether it was the horses or sailing or travelling or the people we met along the way. I was very lucky to meet incredible people which then you learn more from as you go along through life."

