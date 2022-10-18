Zara Tindall talks 'loyalty' and praises mother Princess Anne in new video for Musto The Queen's granddaughter gave a rare insight into her family life

Zara Tindall celebrated big news on Monday, as she was unveiled as the face of Musto's Autumn Winter 2022 Marina Collection.

The clothing company announced the exciting campaign with a video, which saw the mother-of-three pose in several pieces from the collection whilst speaking about her family life and revealing who her role model is.

Zara also gave an insight into her childhood, revealing she feels "very lucky" to have met incredible people along the way.

"I definitely remember having a lot of fun and being able to experience a lot of things and I'm very lucky that my parents were able to do that for us or whatever they were involved in," she said, before adding: "Whether it was the horses or sailing or travelling or the people we met along the way. I was very lucky to meet incredible people which then you learn more from as you go along through life."

Zara looked stunning whilst donning a red jacket from Musto

Of what makes her happiest, she remarked: "I'm happiest properly at home or with the family, obviously, or travelling. I'm happy tavelling with the kids and Mike and exploring the world.

"If I've got something planned it would definitely be outside, either riding or doing some kind of activity like a trip away to Devon or Scotland, where you kind of make sure you're outside the whole time and they don't see a phone or an iPad for the whole day and then they can just crash in the evening."

Zara spoke whilst getting ready to shoot the campaign

Zara later went on to reveal that her mother, Princess Anne, is her role model, and that in the future, she would like to be remembered "for being hard working and respectful and loyal and a good mum".