Queen Rania has rock-chick style moment in totally unexpected outfit

The royal family have nailed the art of occasion dressing. From enchanting on the red carpet in ethereal ballgowns to regal style moments at state banquets, there's no dress code they can't adhere to.

Occasionally, however, we spot a royal sporting a rare off-duty outfit – and Queen Raina of Jordan's biker-babe metallic look worn on Wednesday to the 2022 Web Summit in Lisbon totally stopped us in our tracks. The Jordanian royal looked like a movie star in vampy flared Bottega Veneta wool-blend trousers, complete with a high-rise waistline and zip detailing.

WATCH: Queen Rania of Jordan's style evolution

Paired with a cowl-neck blouse and pointed-toe heels, Queen Rania's look was the perfect statement workwear – but wait 'til you see the jacket.

The 52-year-old royal slipped into a metallic tweed cropped jacket from royal-favourite designer label Alessandra Rich. Featuring notched lapels, ruched sleeves and stylish pocket detailing, Queen Rania's jack was the ultimate finish to her effortless ensemble.

Queen Rania delivered a speech at the 2022 Web Summit in Lisbon

Looking elegant as ever, the Jordanian royal wore styled her glossy brunette tresses in a feathered blow dry, adding a honey-hued blush, rosy lip and smokey eye makeup to complete her ageless beauty glow.

Rarely is a royal lady seen without her handbag, of which the Queen stepped out armed with her Bottega Veneta 'Padded Intreccio Leather Top Handle Bag'.

Royal fashion fans were quick to comment on the royal's modish attire, likening her all-black outfit to that of a movie star. "Personally I love this look because it looks amazing on her – fits her beautifully. She's going against the standard of what a queen should wear and what a woman of her age should wear. Why not?" wrote one fan on @royalfashionpolice's Instagram account.

"Queen Rania has entered the room…" added a second fan, followed by a flurry of clapping emojis. "She is rocking this outfit!" wrote a third, as another quipped: "Rock star!"

Queen Rania was a vision of elegance in Alessandra Rich

Queen Rania's avant-garde attire certainly exudes confidence. Though it may not be a typical royal look, we're loving her boundary-breaking elegance. She looks fabulous, don't you agree?

