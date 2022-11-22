10 times Princess Kate dazzled in show-stopping tiaras

If there's one thing most royal fans look forward to, it's seeing their favourite royal ladies in a sparkling tiara. There have been a number of formal occasions when the Princess of Wales has popped on her very own piece of diamond headwear – and she always looks magical.

We don't often see Princess Kate wear a tiara – the exclusive accessories are saved only for state dinners and receptions at Buckingham Palace, and of course, she wore a tiara at her royal wedding to Prince William back in 2011.

The princess has a particular favourite when it comes to the accessory – and that's the famous Lover's Knot tiara. With a big state banquet taking place next week, we're ever so curious to see which tiara the royal sports for the event. Scroll down to see all of Kate's regal tiara moments...

Just before Christmas, the mother-of-three accompanied Prince William to the late Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace, and looked nothing short of dazzling in Princess Diana's Lover's Knot tiara.

The diamond and pearl headpiece was given to Diana as a wedding gift from the Queen in 1981.

In December 2018, Kate wore the Lover's Knot tiara to the late Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps reception, teamed with a custom-made baby Jenny Packham gown with jewelled embellishments. The perfect winter look, we reckon!

Princess Kate also wore the Lover's Knot tiara in October 2018, when she attended a lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace to honour King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima during their visit to the UK. Kate wore a beautiful blue Alexander McQueen gown along with the stunning headpiece.

It was jewels, jewels, jewels for Kate in December 2017! The royal was photographed arriving at Buckingham Palace for a diplomatic dinner with her husband Prince William, and she looked elegant in a white gown with diamond necklace and her favourite Lover's Knot tiara again. This time, Kate teamed it with some matching pearl drop earrings.

A similar look to her previous tiara outing, here we see Kate in the exquisite Lover's Knot tiara again (she clearly loves it!) as she arrives at another state banquet at Buckingham Palace back in July 2017 to welcome King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. We love her ruby and diamond necklace too.

Surprise, surprise, the Lover's Knot tiara again, but this time Kate wears the headpiece with an eye-catching red dress. The royal wore the jewelled heirloom for the Diplomatic Corps reception back in December 2016.

You've guessed it, it's the Lover's Knot! Yes, this is the very first time that Kate donned her now-trusty tiara, which she wore with a pretty lace gown and drop earrings to a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2015.

In October 2015, Kate wore the Lotus Flower tiara again, for the visit of the Chinese President, teaming it with a red Jenny Packham gown.

The first time we saw Kate wear a tiara after her wedding, was at the Diplomatic Corps reception in December 2013. She stunned in a different piece - the Lotus Flower tiara - which once belonged to the Queen Mother (pictured). Orginally a necklace from Garrard, King George VI's wife had the piece dismantled and made into a dazzling headpiece. The Queen Mother passed the tiara on to her daughter, Princess Margaret, in 1959 and the royal wore the jewels on numerous occasions through the years. Margaret loaned the tiara to her daughter-in-law Serena Stanhope for her wedding to David Armstrong-Jones in 1993. That was its last appearance in public, before the Princess of Wales wore the headpiece in 2013.

We can't forget Kate's wedding tiara! The princess wore the exquisite Cartier Halo Tiara on her special day, which features over 800 diamonds. King George VI first commissioned Cartier to design the tiara for his wife, the Queen Mother in 1936, and it was then passed on to Queen Elizabeth on her 18th birthday.

