Princess Kate's go-to Wimbledon bow pin's special meaning

The Princess of Wales has stunned annually with an array of courtside looks since she married Prince William in 2011.

Though Kate is yet to make an appearance at this year's tournament as she continues to undergo preventative chemotherapy for cancer, the Princess' Wimbledon style will continue to be an inspiration for royal fans.

© Getty Spot Kate's bow The most eagle-eyed of the royal's adoring followers may have noticed that whatever colour or print she has chosen to rock for a day at the tennis, she can be relied upon to add a particular accessory. © Getty Kate pins a special accessory to her Wimbledon dresses Prince William's wife has been seen wearing a small dark green and purple bow pinned to her dress below her shoulder.

The bow's special meaning © Getty Kate's bow has a special meaning The bow isn't just an aesthetic choice. The subtle accessory is a nod to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue where the annual Wimbledon championships are held.

© Andy Cheung The Princess is the patron of the AELTC The Princess is the patron of the AELTC, which conducts the day-to-day operations of The Championships and has been since 2016. The club introduced green and purple as its official colours in 1909. © Getty Kate first wore the bow pin in 2017 The mother-of-three first wore the bow pin in 2017, pinning it to a white floral dress from Catherine Walker & Co.

Kate's special brooches © Getty Princess Kate made a comeback at Trooping the Colour The King's daughter-in-law also used her sartorial choices to convey a personal tribute in June when she made her first public appearance since last Christmas.

© Getty Kate attended Trooping the Colour 2024 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte The former Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, wearing her Irish Guards Regimental brooch, a gesture to her role as colonel. The military pin was attached to her white Jenny Peckham midi dress which had a black waistline and a large bow attached to one shoulder.

Kate's penchant for a bow © Getty Kate wowed in red with a large bow adornment It isn't the first time Kate has added a bow to her look, even if it is just for visual impact. The royal turned heads last November when she attended a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade alongside Prince William. © Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate wowed in red The 42-year-old was striking in a cherry red bow-adorned cape coat from Catherine Walker with a matching hat. The Princess also wore red suede heels and a coordinating clutch bag.