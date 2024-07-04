Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's Wimbledon bow pin has a secret meaning everyone missed
Princess of Wales smiling in green dress with bow pin© Getty

Princess Kate's go-to Wimbledon bow pin's special meaning

The Princess of Wales attaches her bow to her designer courtside looks

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has stunned annually with an array of courtside looks since she married Prince William in 2011. 

Though Kate is yet to make an appearance at this year's tournament as she continues to undergo preventative chemotherapy for cancer, the Princess' Wimbledon style will continue to be an inspiration for royal fans. 

Kate Middleton waving from royal box at Wimbledon© Getty
Spot Kate's bow

The most eagle-eyed of the royal's adoring followers may have noticed that whatever colour or print she has chosen to rock for a day at the tennis, she can be relied upon to add a particular accessory. 

William smiling at Kate at Wimbledon 2022© Getty
Kate pins a special accessory to her Wimbledon dresses

Prince William's wife has been seen wearing a small dark green and purple bow pinned to her dress below her shoulder.

The bow's special meaning

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in yellow dress© Getty
Kate's bow has a special meaning

The bow isn't just an aesthetic choice. The subtle accessory is a nod to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue where the annual Wimbledon championships are held.

Kate Middleton in a light blue outfit© Andy Cheung
The Princess is the patron of the AELTC

The Princess is the patron of the AELTC, which conducts the day-to-day operations of The Championships and has been since 2016. The club introduced green and purple as its official colours in 1909.

Kate clapping in floral dress© Getty
Kate first wore the bow pin in 2017

The mother-of-three first wore the bow pin in 2017, pinning it to a white floral dress from Catherine Walker & Co.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales' Best Wimbledon Fashion Moments

Kate's special brooches

Princess Kate waves during Trooping the Colour© Getty
Princess Kate made a comeback at Trooping the Colour

The King's daughter-in-law also used her sartorial choices to convey a personal tribute in June when she made her first public appearance since last Christmas.

Kate attends Trooping the Colour 2024 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte© Getty
Kate attended Trooping the Colour 2024 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The former Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, wearing her Irish Guards Regimental brooch, a gesture to her role as colonel. 

The military pin was attached to her white Jenny Peckham midi dress which had a black waistline and a large bow attached to one shoulder.

Kate's penchant for a bow

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. King Charles is hosting Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on a state visit from November 21-23. It is the second incoming state visit hosted by the King during his reign.© Getty
Kate wowed in red with a large bow adornment

It isn't the first time Kate has added a bow to her look, even if it is just for visual impact. The royal turned heads last November when she attended a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade alongside Prince William.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 © Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate wowed in red

DISCOVER: 15 photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon 

The 42-year-old was striking in a cherry red bow-adorned cape coat from Catherine Walker with a matching hat. The Princess also wore red suede heels and a coordinating clutch bag.

