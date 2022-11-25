Sophie Wessex wows in surprising trousers we almost missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sophie Wessex regularly wows in the style stakes and Friday was no different, with Prince Edward's wife rocking a pair of fashion-forward trousers for a public engagement at London Zoo.

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex - everything you need to know about Prince Edward's wife

The Countess of Wessex was joined at the zoo by two youngsters who receive support from the Kaleidoscope Palliative Care and Community Children’s Nursing, with the trio getting stuck into making Christmas presents for the lemurs in the zoo.

The royal gave a nod to the festive season with her outfit, wearing a forest green pair of wide-legged trousers that would be perfect for wearing to Christmas soirees.

She teamed the statement trousers with a classy maroon top, plus coordinating grey boots and coat. The look was completed with a light cotton scarf with a delicate bird print.

Sophie Wessex wowed in wide green trousers

Sophie wore a colourful pair of earrings, with green, purple, blue and orange stones glinting in the November sun.

Royal watchers were impressed by Sophie's appearance, writing on Twitter: "Great photos! The Countess of Wessex is amazing."

Sophie Wessex wore a beautiful pair of colourful earrings

This isn't the first time the mother-of-two has worn stylish wide-legged trousers -in fact, it appears to be one of her favourite looks.

Countess Sophie sported an array of enviable pairs during summer 2022, with trousers purchased from brands including high street hero Jigsaw and luxury labels such as Victoria Beckham.

The 57-year-old favours a baggy trew in winter too, wearing a berry red pair for a festive outing with Queen Elizabeth II in December 2019. If you love Sophie's look, shop her style below...

Green Wide Leg Trousers, £40, River Island

Green Tailored Wide Leg Trousers, £23.74, New Look

High-Waisted Wide Leg Crepe Trousers, £79, Cos

