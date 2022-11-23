Sophie Wessex dines with the King in figure-flattering dress we almost missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Elegant, sophisticated and timeless are the fashion rules of the royal family and The Countess of Wessex and Forfar ticked every box with the dress she wore on Tuesday for lunch with King Charles III as part as a state visit.

The royal's winning look was a three-quarter sleeve midi dress in a subtle pale pink hue from Alaïa, a dress she formerly wore to open the Countess of Wessex ballet studio in 2020. The elegant cut of the dress was so flattering on the royal's frame, sealing Sophie's place in our style stakes.

The royal wore her blonde locks loose and carried a small black clutch bag to finish off her ensemble, much to the delight of royal fashion fans. "This is a great dress and love the hairstyle," wrote one fan on Instagram account @royalfashionpolice, as another penned: "Beautiful dress for this event."

"Beautiful fit and style on Sophie, very pretty look," wrote another fan, while a fourth likened Sophie's style choice to a line from the iconic 90s film, Clueless: "You don’t understand, this is an Alaia! It’s like a totally important designer!"

The Countess of Wessex recycled her dress from 2020

Prince Edward's wife joined the Prince and Princess of Wales and others for a lunch at Buckingham Palace, ahead of a state event in the evening.

Following the private lunch, the King then accompanied the President Cyril Ramaphosa as he viewed South African artefacts from the Royal Collection in the Picture Gallery, and Sophie Wessex was seen admiring the pieces too.

The South African First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, did not accompany the president on the trip. She is said to be recovering from eye surgery and was advised by doctors not to travel.

As always, Princess Kate's fashion look of choice was aesthetically pleasing. This time the royal stepped out in an all purple look, including a tailored coat dress by Emelia Wickstead.

Princess Kate put on a chic display too

Kate paired the dress with coordinating heels, hat and Mulberry 'Bayswater' clutch in 'Cranberry Suede'. She also wore an extra special brooch for the very important occasion. On her lapel, the Princess affixed the late Princess Diana's feather brooch - a royal heirloom gifted to Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

