6 times royals surprised in sombre bows: Princess Kate, Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlotte and more Bows are a contemporary twist on traditional mourning attire

Take a bow for the bow – the newest trend to dominate the royal wardrobe. Throughout the late Queen's mourning period, the royal ladies came out in force, donning their most elegant ensembles and accessories to date.

One accessory in particular has dominated the royals' sombre looks this past week – the humble bow. Whether sported via headwear or outerwear, the classic and forever feminine silhouette added a welcome touch of light-hearted class to recent royal attire. Among its throng of royal fans are Princess Beatrice, the Princess of Wales and even adorable Princess Charlotte. Want to see more?

Keep scrolling to discover the royals wearing their newest go-to decoration, which is now bound to become a mainstream trend…

Princess Kate

Princess Kate arrived at the late monarch's funeral with her family, looking divine in an Alexander McQueen dress which she paired with a bow-clad black hat. The headpiece came complete with a traditional mourning veil, which shielded her face from the cameras.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice is a true champion of the bow and regularly steps out in bow-peppered outfits. The mother-of-one took part in a vigil held for the Queen, looking sleek yet solemn in an eye-catching velvet headband displaying a neatly cut bow decoration

.

The princess subsequently attended her grandmother the Queen's funeral wearing a small disc-shaped hat featuring a simple bow attachment.

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte joined her mother, the Princess of Wales, her father, Prince William and her older brother Prince George at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.

All eyes were on the young royal, as it was the very first time the seven-year-old has been seen in public, wearing a formal hat. The hat was a wide-brimmed style and featured a smart bow at the back.

The pretty headpiece was thought to be by Jane Taylor, the brand that her mother Kate often heads to for her incredible headbands.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor, the distant cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, served up gothic drama meets eighties charm in a beautiful black dress while attending the late monarch's funeral. The socialite completed her look for the historic event with a unique headpiece crafted from flattened black bows.

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor is another royal lady who is a big fan of the sweet adornment. The St Andrews University student attended a family vigil looked refined in a chunky headband with a curling side bow – very art nouveau.

She subsequently attended the monarch's funeral wearing a velvet headband which came complete with an outstretch bow detail that covered the face of the on-trend accessory.

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson arrived for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey looking dignified in a rounded fascinator that spouted dramatic bow-lie details.

