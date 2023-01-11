Princess Kate breaks cover wearing the ultimate winter outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales was seen for the first time since her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, released his memoir Spare, and details of his relationship with Kate were made public.

In photographs that were published on the MailOnline, the mother-of-three was spotted driving her car after dropping off her children to school, looking quite serious.

Despite her sombre mood, she looked as stunning as ever. We loved her sleek and straight hairstyle, muted brown-toned makeup and of course, her outfit. The wife of Prince William rocked a camel coat which she teamed with a grey plaid scarf. Stunning!

Kate's most instantly recognisable camel coat is the one she wore in November, on a royal visit to Scarborough. Her sumptuous beige overcoat by Max&Co was the perfect layering piece. We aren't sure where Kate's scarf is from, but we've found a great lookalike, so keep scrolling for more details.

The Duke of Sussex exposed Kate's supposed rift with wife Meghan Markle over the topic of Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress, among many other revelations.

During the ITV interview featuring Harry and Tom Bradby on Sunday evening, the youngest son of Prince Chrles explained that the idea of him and his wife being the "fab four" with his brother Prince William and Kate was "something the British press created" and it "created competition".

He remarked: "The idea of the four of us being together was always a hope for me. Before it was Meghan, whoever it was going to be, I always hoped that the four of us would get on.

“But, very quickly it became Meghan versus Kate.

And that, when it plays out so publicly, you can’t hide from that, right? Especially when within my family you have the newspapers laid out pretty much in every single palace and house that is around."

