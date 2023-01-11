The Kardashians are now copying Princess Kate's look - did you notice?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that the Princess of Wales is one of the world's most famous style icons.

Everything from her dresses, her shoes to her hairstyle is widely copied and can you blame people? Prince William's wife always looks sensational!

Well, it's not just the general public that are influenced by Kate, but celebrities too.

The beautiful Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on Monday, rocking a psychedelic two piece look.

She also had on a pair of delicate hoop earrings by jewellery brand Spells of Love. Kendall's earrings are known as the 'Alia Hoops', and Princess Kate has the exact same pair, having worn them many times. Amazing!

Spells of Love is a relatively new brand, founded by designer Hayley. The talented professional previously told HELLO!: "I started the brand around five years ago, after studying Fashion Promotion at University. After interning in the jewellery department of a high-street retailer and working as a product photographer for a little while, I began making jewellery and selling on Etsy. I loved it so much, I knew this was what I wanted to do from the moment I made my first piece of jewellery."

Kate wearing the 'Alia Hoops' from Spells of Love

The 'Alia Hoops', and the 'Double Strand Beaded Necklace', are the brand's best-sellers and have both been worn by Prince William's wife Kate.

Alia Hoops, £79, Spells of Love

After Kate first wore the brand, the impact was pretty big. Hayley remembers: "It was so surreal, and still is. It had such a huge impact on my brand, I sold out straight away.

"Being a small, relatively young brand, it really helped put Spells of Love on the map, and I am so grateful for this. Having orders come in from countries that I would never have expected would ever know about my brand was also so amazing. It was such a huge 'pinch me' moment."

