Prince Harry reveals he can't get enough of TK Maxx sales - but they beg to differ

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There are many revelations in Prince Harry's new book Spare, but there are also some fun anecdotes about his life that really surprised us.

One of them is the fact he actually shops at high street discount store TK Maxx! The Duke of Sussex has revealed that despite receiving an official clothing allowance from his father, King Charles, in his younger years, he would shop for his 'everyday casual clothes' in the bargain store.

WATCH: Prince William And Prince Harry's Best Brother Moments

Loading the player...

The father-of-two quipped that he was "particularly fond" of the discount store’s annual sale, where he could buy designer items at cheaper prices.

Harry revealed he buys his casual pieces in TK MAXX

He wrote in his book: "Each year I received from Pa an official clothing allowance, but that was strictly for formal wear. Suits and ties, ceremonial outfits. For my everyday casual clothes I’d go to TK Maxx, the discount store. I was particularly fond of their once-a-year sale, when they’d be flush with items from Gap or J Crew, items that had just gone out of season or were slightly damaged.”

READ: Prince Harry makes surprising comment about Lili and Archie's relationship

Describing his shopping operation, he continued: “If you timed it just right, got there on the first day of the sale, you could snag the same clothes that others were paying top prices for down the high street!"

READ: Prince Harry makes touching comment about nephew Prince George

TK Maxx though, disputes the sale claim. A spokesperson for the brand told The Express: "Whilst we’re delighted Prince Harry is a big fan, we thought we should explain we don’t actually do sales. Instead, we offer great value, style, and savings all year round."

MORE: Prince William's cheeky comment about his and Prince Harry's relationship - watch

Prince William's younger brother added that he would aim to get to the shop 15 minutes before closing time and work his way "systematically" down the racks. He said he never "dawdled over colour or style" and "certainly never went near a changing room".

Harry also revealed his shopping tips!

He said "At closing time we would run out with two giant shopping bags, feeling triumphant,” he wrote.

“Now the papers wouldn’t call me a slob. At least for a little while.”

MORE: Prince Harry and Prince William's cheeky request to palace staff revealed

We're impressed! Who would have thought it?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.