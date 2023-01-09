Prince Harry and Prince William's cheeky request to palace staff revealed

Prince Harry and Prince William are possibly the two most talked about brothers in the world following the Duke of Sussex's explosive memoir, Spare and subsequent interviews revealing everything from physical assaults to painful words shared between the two royals.

Yet despite their ongoing rift, which the Prince of Wales is yet to address, the two brothers shared a loving and playful relationship growing up, according to former royal patisserie chef, Fiona Burton. Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Fiona opened up about Harry and William's antics behind palace doors when she was a member of staff at Windsor Castle.

The cheeky royal brothers "liked all sorts of biscuits, cookies and chocolate," said Fiona. "We knew they were in residence when we would make more of the cookie and biscuit styles. They liked their afternoon tea."

Prince Harry and Prince William's requests for cookies would likely have come as a surprise to their royal nanny, who insisted the young princes ate lots of fresh vegetables in their diet when growing up.

Palace chefs report the young princes enjoyed eating chewy chocolate cookies

"The Royal nursery wasn't just for educating the minds of the young royals but educating their palates, too," explained former royal chef Darren McGrady. "Nanny always had control of the menu and made sure they ate balanced meals that included not only lots of healthy vegetables but introduced them to new grown-up dishes too."

In a bid to please the royal nannies, Darren had to get creative in the kitchen. The chef explained he would try to disguise the vegetables in foods that William and Harry liked to eat, such as broccoli mashed into potatoes.

The royal brothers would often come into the pastry kitchen looking for treats

Speaking about the prince's behaviour, Fiona added: "They were really pleasant and liked coming into the pastry kitchen, which many people do with it being sweets!

"That’s where I developed one of my recipes, which is the chewy cookies, which was especially for them for their afternoon teas."

