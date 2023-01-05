The truth behind Prince Harry's necklace that Prince William 'ripped' in alleged attack

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Harry has claimed that his older brother Prince William physically attacked him at Nottingham Cottage in 2019.

In a leaked extract obtained by The Guardian from Harry's tell-all autobiography Spare, the Duke claimed the Prince of Wales turned up "piping hot" to a pre-arranged meeting where the brothers were due to discuss "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their relationship.

The Guardian alleged that Harry wrote: "William called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

"I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

It's not clear which necklace Prince Harry is referring to in the explosive extract, though according to the MailOnline, it seems most likely the Duke was wearing his silver pendant necklace that is believed to have been a gift from his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Harry has been pictured wearing the same necklace several times over the past decade, which is understood to be a sentimental piece of jewellery linked to his travels spent in Zimbabwe. His former girlfriend Chelsy is not only Zimbabwean-born, but is also the owner and founder of jewellery brand Aya.

Prince Harry dated Chelsy for seven years

Prince Harry was in an on-off relationship with Chelsy for seven years from 2004, though the duo eventually split for good in 2011.

He first began wearing the necklace in public in the year they met, and continued wearing the leather jewellery long after their split. He's even wearing the pendant around his neck on the cover of his explosive memoir.

Prince Harry's necklace can often be seen under his collar

The leather necklace isn't the only sentimental jewellery the father-of-two wears. Harry is rarely seen without his silver bracelet, which he has been wearing on his wrist since he was a teen.

It's thought Harry first got the bracelet on a trip to Africa in 1997, shortly after the devastating death of his mother, Princess Diana.

