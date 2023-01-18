Princess Kate is ravishing in red hot outfit and classic camel coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, the beautiful Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Foxcubs Nursery in Luton as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.

Looking as stunning as ever, Kate, 41, wore a fabulous outfit consisting of a turtleneck top crafted from a soft cashmere blend and a coordinating midi skirt with ribbed detailing by Gabriela Hearst, which she teamed with a camel coat by Massimo Dutti. The mother-of-three wore her hair in a perfectly blow-dried style and her makeup was super subtle and gowing.

Foxcubs nursery is rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, and is an early years’ service run by the Early Years Alliance, which offers 70 places for local children aged between two and five years old. With a focus on learning through play, the nursery offers places to families eligible for free childcare and early education, and encourages parents to be involved in the life of the nursery.

Kate looked stunning in her red co-ord and Massimo Dutti coat

During the visit, Kate looked in great spirits as she met early childhood educators and discussed the role early years settings play in shaping a child’s development. The royal also joined a discussion with parents about the support that the nursery provides them on both a day-to-day basis as well as in the long term social and emotional development of their child.

We last saw Kate on Thursday in Liverpool for their first joint appearance of 2023.

The pair, both clad in similar colour palettes, were welcomed by lively crowds and went on to tour the Royal Liverpool University hospital.

Kate looked sensational, layering a new Cefinn Studio navy dress with her beloved double-breasted tartan coat by Holland Cooper. She accessorised with her Mulberry Amberley green handbag, a pair of Gianvito Rossi navy suede shoes and sapphire earrings.

