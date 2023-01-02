Zara Tindall looks so elegant in waist-cinching coat and knee-high boots at Cheltenham races

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall looked the epitome of elegance on Sunday as she enjoyed a family trip to the Cheltenham New Year's Day races - and royal fans are going crazy for the ultra-flattering look.

The royal stunned in a navy wool longline coat that cinched perfectly at the waist with a black belt, which she teamed with a pair of black over-the-knee boots. She rounded off the sophisticated look with a purple Somerset Millinery hat and a Lalage Beaumont leather handbag in a matching shade.

The mother-of-three was all smiles as she enjoyed the races alongside her husband Mike and two daughters, Lena and Mia - who looked adorable in their matching headbands and shoes. Eight-year-old Mia also sported a gorgeous Aspinal of London Micro Lottie Bag in Blue Glitter, which featured a leather-plaited chain with a letterbox-style closure and a sparkly finish.

Instagram user Royal Fashion Police shared snaps of Zara's smart race-day ensemble, as royal fans were quick to share their love for the look. One follower wrote: "She's been killing it lately!" Another added: "That is a gorgeous coat!".

The family day was the first time that the Tindalls had been publicly spotted since their Christmas day outing, with four-year-old Lena stealing the show as she pulled funny faces and hilariously climbed the railings.

The royal Christmas festivities for this year were hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, marking the first time in three years that the family has celebrated at the Norfolk estate, Sandringham, following lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

