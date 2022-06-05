Kate Middleton is all smiles sporting chic blue dress during surprise appearance Her looks are stealing the show!

As the rest of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities continue, the adorable – and unexpected – moments keep coming.

MORE: Duchess Kate nails off-duty chic in high street blouse – and we want it

The latest epic surprise to come out of the Queen's celebrations came from Kate Middleton and Prince William, who gave Notting Hill residents the surprise of a lifetime when they unexpectedly arrived at a neighborhood street party.

The Duke and Duchess took a moment to stop by a Big Jubilee Lunch on Ladbroke Grove, chatting with residents, sitting down for coffee, and taking pictures with plenty of adorable kids.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate tries to stop Louis sucking his thumb

MORE: Prince Louis gives mum Kate Middleton a kiss in sweet Jubilee moment

For the impromptu addition to their programme ahead of the Pageant on Sunday, Kate dazzled in yet another impossibly chic dress.

She looked fabulous as she donned the bright blue number by Alessandra Rich which featured pleats going down its front, quarter length sleeves, padded shoulders, a waist-accentuating belt, and scattered white polka-dots to top it all off. She paired the look perfectly with coordinating pointy-toed white pumps and her signature wavy long hair.

A resident who was witness to the last minute appearance shared images where both Kate and Will are seen attentively chatting with other residents, and the Duchess is even seen crouching down to listen to a little girl excitedly explain something to her, as well as sitting down in between residents to have some coffee, as her husband appeared smiling and laughing behind her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R a c h e l (@rachel.abbiss)

The incredible surprise

During the visit, they extended their appreciation to the crowd for joining her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

MORE: Kate Middleton's latest Jubilee dress will make you double take

MORE: 25 moments that prove Kate Middleton has the best bond with her in-laws

Fans raved about the royal visit, writing: "Just incredible!!!" and: "Wow! Absolutely wonderful!" as well as: "What an amazing surprise!"

Yet another one of Kate's stunning looks

While the weekend has been full of instantly iconic moments – particularly Prince Louis' hilarious expressions and antics – Kate's looks have been no exception.

Another outfit that absolutely stole the show was a hot pink dress with a draped detail slinging down the top bodice, which was of course custom made for the royal by Stella McCartney.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.