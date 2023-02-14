Queen Consort Camilla's coronation crown confirmed - and the changes she's making King Charles III's wife will don Queen Mary's Crown for the highly-anticipated occasion

Queen Consort Camilla's crown for the coronation has officially been confirmed. King Charles' wife is set to don Queen Mary’s Crown for the royal affair at Westminster Abbey which will occur on Saturday 6 May, 2023.

The choice of Queen Mary’s Crown by the Queen Consort is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being created, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency. Queen Mary’s Crown has been removed from display at the Tower of London for modification work ahead of the coronation, for details of which you can watch below...

Some minor changes and additions will be undertaken by the Crown Jeweller, in keeping with the longstanding tradition that the insertion of jewels is unique to the occasion and reflects the Consort’s individuality.

Queen Consort Camilla is set to wear Queen Mary's Crown for the coronation

These changes will pay tribute to the great late Queen Elizabeth II, as the Crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds. The diamonds were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewellery collection for many years and were often worn by the late monarch as brooches.

St Edward’s Crown, which will be used for the coronation of King Charles, has now returned to public display at the Tower of London following the completion of modification work.

Queen Mary's Crown – all the details

Queen Mary’s Crown was made by Garrards for the 1911 coronation and was commissioned by Queen Mary, the consort of King George V. This is the first time a Queen Consort’s Crown has been re-used since the 18th century, when Queen Caroline, consort of George II, wore Mary of Modena’s crown.

The royal coronation will occur on Saturday 6 May 2023

HELLO! spoke to royal historian Marlene Koenig about the history of Queen Mary's Crown. Marlene predicated Camilla would wear Queen Mary's Crown, which "is composed of a silver frame, lined with gold, and set with 2,200 diamonds, mainly brilliant-cut, with some rose-cut."

Queen Consort Camilla's crown of choice will honour the late monarch

"The crown is fitted with a purple velvet cap with an ermine band. Queen Mary's crown was designed for the coronation of June 1911. The Daily Telegraph described it saying 'It has no jewels but diamonds, and the diamonds cluster together as if they had no support but their own light.' The design was inspired by Queen Alexandra's crown of 1902 which has similarly elegant arches. Queen Mary also wore the crown without its arches as a circlet, in particular for the coronation of her son, King George VI at the coronation in 1937."

