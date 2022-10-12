Will Queen Consort Camilla wear the Queen Mother's crown? The highly-anticipated day is set to be one to remember

King Charles III's coronation will be held on Saturday May 6 next year, with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside Charles, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The deeply religious affair will take place in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the monarch’s accession and the death of the Queen. The Palace said the ceremony will be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry” but also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future”.

Yet, which crown will Queen Consort Camilla wear for the opulent occasion? HELLO! spoke to royal historian Marlene Koenig about which crown the former Duchess of Cornwall will don for the special day.

Marlene revealed the "most logical choice" would be the Queen Mother's crown, adding: "I can’t imagine a new crown being made for Camilla."

Queen Camilla is expected to wear one of two dazzling royal crowns

She said: "They could choose one already available, especially the late Queen Mother's one because Charles was close to his grandmother. "

"But more importantly, in the current economic situation, it might not look good to be spending money on a new crown even though it would provide jobs to a small number of people. The optics might not be appreciated with the current economic situation in the UK."

The royal couple's coronation will be held in May

According to the Royal Collection Trust, The Queen mother's crown "has a platinum frame set with 2,800 diamonds, mainly cushion-shaped but with some rose-cut and some brilliant-cut. The band, comprising alternating clusters formed as crosses and rectangles, is bordered with single rows of brilliant-cut diamonds and set at the front with a large diamond, which was given to Queen Victoria in 1856 by the Sultan of Turkey."

"Queen Elizabeth wore the crown without its arches at the State Openings of Parliament during the reign of King George VI, and again at the coronation of her daughter, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1953."

The late Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was in June 1953

Marlene suggests Camilla might alternatively wear Queen Mary's Crown, which "is composed of a silver frame, lined with gold, and set with 2,200 diamonds, mainly brilliant-cut, with some rose-cut."

"The crown is fitted with a purple velvet cap with an ermine band. Queen Mary's crown was designed for the coronation of June 1911. The Daily Telegraph described it saying 'It has no jewels but diamonds, and the diamonds cluster together as if they had no support but their own light.' The design was inspired by Queen Alexandra's crown of 1902 which has similarly elegant arches. Queen Mary also wore the crown without its arches as a circlet, in particular for the coronation of her son, King George VI at the coronation in 1937."

During the religious event, Charles III will be anointed with holy oil, receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre, be crowned with the majestic St Edward’s Crown and blessed during the historic ceremony.

Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, just like the Queen Mother was when she was crowned Queen in 1937.

May 6 is also the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie – Charles’s grandson – who will be turning four on the day.

Guest lists have yet to be confirmed for the spectacle, including whether or not Harry and Meghan will be invited or be able to travel from California to attend.

The date was also the wedding anniversary of the late Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, while the King’s grandfather George VI held his coronation in the month of May.

