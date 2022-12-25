Queen Consort Camilla dons sparkling festive accessory for royal Christmas gathering The royal joined her husband and other members of the royal family

This Christmas marks the first year for Camilla as Queen Consort, and she ensured she made an impact with her choice of outfit.

Camilla and her husband King Charles hosted the traditional Sandringham Christmas celebrations, which saw royals such as the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice flock to the Norfolk estate for a church service at St Mary's Magdalene. For an inside look at how the royals will be celebrating, check out the video below.

WATCH: Archive footage of the late Queen and the royal family on Christmas Day at Sandringham

While all royals dressed in festive ensembles for the occasion, Camilla stole the show in her dark blue coat, teamed with coordinating leather gloves, a feathered hat and an ultra-festive sparkling brooch.

With her blonde hair styled into its effortless blowdry and subtle makeup highlighting her features, the Queen Consort nailed the understated, elegant festive outfit.

The holidays were normally spent at Sandringham during Queen Elizabeth II's reign, aside from the last two years which were impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Following the death of the monarch in September, King Charles decided to continue the tradition and honour his late mother.

Camilla and Charles' Christmas day appearance comes just days after they hosted a festive turkey lunch for their relatives at Windsor Castle.

For the occasion, the King looked particularly smart in a navy blue suit which he paired with a pale blue tie, while Queen Consort Camilla followed shortly afterwards dressed in a quilted jacket and a midnight blue blouse.

The royals are spending Christmas at Sandringham for the first time in three years

However, just hours later and there were dramatic scenes at another primary royal residence – Buckingham Palace. Shortly after 10pm, someone sparked a fire at the gates of the Palace before being taken to the ground by a police officer.

The Met Police said in a statement: "Shortly after 22.08hrs on Tuesday, 20 December, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a small fire was seen near the Buckingham Palace gates.

"The man has been taken into custody. The fire has been extinguished."

