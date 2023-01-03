Secret behind Queen Consort Camilla's £16k good luck charm revealed The Queen Consort stepped out on New Year's Day in Sandringham wearing her trusty Minoru brooch encrusted in diamonds, sapphires and rubies.

Queen Consort Camilla looked every inch a royal as she stepped out on New Year's Day to attend a service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Dressed to the nines in elegant outerwear, the 75-year-old royal looked immaculate in a flattering plum-hued coat, a feathered hat from Philip Treacey and a new 'Mini Venice' handbag from one of her favourite brands, DeMellier. Most eye-catching, however, was her £16k diamond, ruby and sapphire brooch - which has an even richer history than its price.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mark Warr, Director of David Christopher Jewellers, previously revealed the horseshoe brooch encompasses sapphires, rubies, "and the word Minoru spelt out in diamonds."

He added: "Its history is thought to date back to 1909; Minoru was one of King Edward VII's most successful thoroughbred racehorses and this was likely designed to bring him luck."

The Queen Consort looked radiant as she stepped into the New Year

It's not the first time the Queen Consort has adorned the sentimental accessory. She wore it to Aintree Racecourse in April last year and chose to re-wear it at Ascot's November Racing Weekend before Christmas. It's often her 'go-to' accessory whenever she's attending the races.

Though the New Year's Day church service had no link to equestrianism, it seems the wife of King Charles III may have worn the horseshoe-shaped Minoru brooch as a symbol of good luck in light of the new year.

Queen Consort Camilla wore her 'Minoru' brooch

The Queen Consort isn't the only royal with a good luck charm. Her granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, is also the bearer of a delicate horseshoe brooch which she debuted at her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September last year.

The sombre occasion also marked the first time little Princess Charlotte debuted an item of jewellery in public, made even more special with the news that her diamond brooch was a gift from the late Queen, who had been gifted it by her mother.

The royal heirloom is believed to have been around since 1929.

