Loved Meghan Markle’s $5,600 ruby heart earrings? We found these $58 lookalikes

Meghan Markle has a has a huge collection of symbolic jewelry, so we’re wondering if she’ll choose to wear her gorgeous ruby heart earrings on Valentine’s Day. And if you’d like to rock the romantic jewelry look, too, we've found an amazing lookalike that's also just her style!

The Duchess of Sussex wore her Jessica McCormack heart-shaped ruby earrings, worth $5,580, back in 2019. We discovered an incredible Kate Spade pair that is so similar - and you’ll fall in love with the price tag.

Duchess Meghan wore luxury Jessica McCormack earrings with heart-shaped ruby gems

Meghan’s handcrafted Jessica McCormack earrings are set with two 0.40 ct heart-shaped rubies which sit on 18k yellow gold hoops.

Kate Spade Heart Huggies, $58, Macy's

The Kate Spade lookalike has the same huggie hoop style and a sweet ruby-colored gem, and it costs less than $60. Plus, it also comes in pink, turquoise, crystal and even a fun glitter version!

Take Heart Huggie Hoops, $78, Kate Spade

Kate Spade has a whole collection of Valentines-ready earrings, like the Duchess-worthy ‘Take Heart’ hoops, huggies with cubic zirconia and mother-of-pearl hearts.

Diamond and Ruby Huggie Earrings, $1,325, EF Collection

And if you’d like to invest in genuine rubies, our lookalike pick has to be the stunning diamond huggie hoops with a ruby heart drop from EF Collection, which are available in 14k yellow or rose gold.

If you're wondering how to style your new jewelry, well Meghan wore her ruby heart earrings with a black jacquard Erdem dress and her fave Aquazzura Deneuve bow pumps.

The occasion? Stepping out with husband Prince Harry and the royal family for a London event marking Remembrance Day in 2019.

